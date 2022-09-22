Azerbaijan allocates funds for designing, overhauling, and reconstructing of school in Lachin

22 September 2022 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed measures to design, overhaul, and reconstruct secondary school No. 2 in Lachin city.

Under the decree, in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decided:

1. In order to design, overhaul and reconstruct the secondary school No. 2 building in Lachin city, 800,000 manats ($470,588) are to be allocated to the Ministry of Science of Education of Azerbaijan from the funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation.

2. The Azerbaijani Finance Ministry is to provide funding in accordance with the distribution provided in part one of this decree.

3. The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is to resolve issues arising from this decree.

4. This decree comes into force from the date of signing.

