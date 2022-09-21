President Ilham Aliyev gets acquainted with tunnel under construction on Kalbajar-Lachin highway [PHOTO]

21 September 2022 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has paid a visit to Lachin district.

The head of state viewed the construction of the 2.400-meter-long entrance tunnel to the Lachin International Airport on the 35th km of the Kalbajar-Lachin highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the newly-built tunnel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz