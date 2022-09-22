Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan eye military cooperation [PHOTO]

22 September 2022 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lt-Gen Nizam Osmanov, and the Uzbek Defense Ministry's delegation on logistics have discussed military cooperation issues, Azernews reports, per the ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Osmanov stressed that Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan military cooperation is based on friendly and brotherly relations, which are continually growing.

The guests expressed satisfaction with their visit to Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of such meetings and extending cooperation in developing Azerbaijani-Uzbek ties. The meeting featured a discussion of topics of mutual interest as well as an exchange of ideas about the prospects for expanding bilateral logistics cooperation.

Then, the Uzbek delegation visited the Defense Ministry's Central Clothing Base and Central Food Supply Depot, as well as the tank repair factory, to familiarize themselves with the work being done there.

In the same vein, Uzbekistan Defense Ministry’s Personnel Training Department members visited the Azerbaijani National Defense University on September 20, the ministry said in a separate report.

The visitors were given a briefing on the history, educational system, educational process, and scientific activities of the University. The relevance of reciprocal military education trips between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was stressed at the meeting.

In the end, a thorough discussion on matters of mutual interest was held.

Meanwhile, delegations of the Kazakhstan Defense Ministry’s Military Education and Science Department, as well as the Uzbekistan Defense Ministry’s Personnel Training Department visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev under the National Defense University, the ministry reported.

Rector of the Military Institute Maj-Gen Fuzuli Salahov welcomed the visitors and expressed his pleasure to meet them in Azerbaijan.

The delegations were briefed on the military institute's history and operations, and topics concerning military education were discussed.

The guests were then got acquainted with the institution's campus, educational buildings, and museum, as well as the educational process.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz