Azerbaijan Defense Minister met with the wounded being treated in the military hospital [PHOTO]

18 September 2022 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, on September 18, the Minister of Defense of the Azerbaijan Republic, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense, Trend reports.

At first, the leadership of the ministry laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev, erected in the territory of the hospital, and paid tribute to his memory.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with servicemen, who were wounded during the suppression of large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces and are being treated in the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense, and enquired about their health and concerns.

It was reported to the Minister of Defense that hospital's entire medical staff are working with high professionalism for the treatment of wounded servicemen.

Then the Minister visited the servicemen being treated in the wards, enquired about their health, rehabilitation process, and wished them a speedy recovery and return to their places of service.

General Colonel Z. Hasanov has given relevant tasks on better organization of the medical service provided to wounded servicemen.

