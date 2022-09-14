Baku, Tehran discuss Armenia's fresh border provocations

14 September 2022 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have discussed the recent Armenian border provocation against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During a phone conversation held on Amir-Abdollahian’s initiative on September 14, Bayramov informed his colleague about the large-scale provocations, committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, grossly violating the principles of international law, as well as its obligations.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani armed forces have taken retaliatory measures in response to the provocation, which threatened the country’s territorial integrity as well as the security of military personnel and civilians. He added that 50 Azerbaijani servicemen were killed during the prevention of the provocation.

Bayramov stressed that Armenia's provocation significantly jeopardizes the peace process, as well as efforts to normalize ties between the two governments at a time when major restoration and construction projects are underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

Amir-Abdollahian, for his part, said that the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a cause for concern, stating that the region is not ready for a new conflict.

He noted that the territorial integrity of the regional countries and the inviolability of their international borders are important for Iran.

The top diplomat added that Iran is in favor of resolving the issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia through peaceful negotiations and that the country is ready to help in this regard.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

