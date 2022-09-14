Azerbaijani martyr buried in Aghjabadi [PHOTO]

14 September 2022 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Martyr Emin Farzaliyev was buried in Aghjabadi, Trend reports.

A resident of the Aghjabadi district, private Emin Farzaliyev, born in 1998, who died as a result of military provocation committed by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan, was buried in the Alley of Martyrs of the Aghjabadi district.

During the Armenian provocation, 50 servicemen of the Armed Forces, including 42 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and 8 servicemen of the State Border Service became martyrs.

