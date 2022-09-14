EU Special Rep to travel to Azerbaijan, Armenia to back de-escalation of tension

14 September 2022 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar will travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia immediately to support the necessary de-escalation, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borell said in a statement.

He noted that Klaar will also discuss the next steps in the Brussels dialogue process between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

Further, Borell noted that the EU is committed to continuing to act as an honest broker between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Serious fighting has taken place along the Armenian and Azerbaijani border during the last hours with a reported loss of lives. It is imperative that the hostilities stop and that there is a return to the negotiating table. The EU is committed to continuing to act as an honest broker between Armenia and Azerbaijan to help achieve the common goal of a South Caucasus that is secure, prosperous, and at peace, for the benefit of all its people,” Borel said.

To recap, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported that during the night of September 13, units of the Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, the military infrastructure was damaged.

Units of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in these directions are taking decisive retaliatory measures in order to suppress provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces and military threats to the territory and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, to ensure the safety of the military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure work in the territory of Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

