Azerbaijan brings lawsuit against Armenia over provocations on state border

13 September 2022 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has filed a criminal case over the recent Armenian provocations on the state border, Azernews reports, citing the Prosecutor-General’s Office.

Based on the collected materials related to the incidents, criminal cases have been initiated by the Ganja, Gubadli, and Kalbajar military prosecutor's offices under Articles 100.1 (planning, preparing, or starting an aggressive war), 100.2 (waging an aggressive war), 116.0.7 (attacking undefended areas, settlements, and demilitarized zones), 120.2.7 (two or more personal murder), 120.2.12 (murder with the intention of national, racial, religious en of the Azerbaijan Criminal Code, the office said.

Currently, all possible investigative operational measures are being carried out by prosecutor's office staff, it added.

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office is taking the necessary steps to expose Armenia's aggressive behavior on a global scale, and to hold its personnel who have committed numerous crimes responsible and punished in accordance with international law.

On September 12, 2022, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out a large-scale provocation along the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, and Zangilan directions, flagrantly breaching international law norms and principles, as well as the 1949 Geneva Convention and its Additional Protocols, the decisions and resolutions of the UN Security Council, and the requirements of the trilateral declaration signed between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 10, 2020.

The Armenian sabotage groups mined the area and supply roads connecting the positions of Azerbaijani army units in various directions, taking advantage of the area's mountainous terrain and existing ravines in the dark.

Some Azerbaijani army positions, shelters, and bases stationed in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts were subjected to fire by the units of Armenian armed forces positioned in the direction of Basarkecher, Istisu, Garakilsa, and Gorus settlements.

As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, and the military infrastructure was damaged.

Decisive counter-measures were taken by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry and the State Border Service units deployed in this direction to prevent Armenian provocation and military threats against the country's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of the military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure work in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions.

Over the past month, the Armenian armed forces, using various calibers of weapons, periodically and systematically fired on Azerbaijani military positions in the districts of Lachin, Gadabay, Dashkasan, and Kalbajar on the state border. At the same time, Armenia was seen concentrating offensive weaponry, heavy artillery, and military forces around the Azerbaijani border.

Media representatives, as well as social media users, are requested not to publicize unofficial and unspecified information.

More information will be made available to the public.

