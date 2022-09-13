Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denies Armenian reports

13 September 2022 01:58 (UTC+04:00)

The information disseminated by the Armenian side that the Azerbaijan Army allegedly targets the civilian population, facilities, and infrastructure does not reflect reality.

This is another disinformation spread by the Armenian side.

In response to Armenia's provocations, local countermeasures are aimed against legitimate military targets that are firing points. The retaliatory measures are small-scale and targeted, as well as aimed at ensuring the security of Azerbaijan's borders and suppressing Armenia's provocations.

Targeting civilian facilities and innocent people is a standard military methodology used by the Armenian armed forces. During the 30-year period of occupation and the 44-day Patriotic War, it was the Armenian side that deliberately and purposefully shelled cities and the civilian population of Azerbaijan using ballistic missiles and cluster bombs.

