MTP Founder: Azerbaijan making every effort to restore infrastructure in liberated lands

12 September 2022 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan is making every effort to restore infrastructure in the liberated territories, the founder of the American MTP (Most Traveled People) club Charles Veley said.

He made the remarks during a briefing on the results of a three-day trip to the liberated territories.

"The Azerbaijani government is doing everything to restore infrastructure in the liberated territories. Now active work is underway to build roads, "smart villages" for the speedy return of internally displaced persons," he said.

During the press conference, famous travelers from more than 20 countries shared their impressions of the trip.

They reported that they witnessed the consequences of the destruction committed by the Armenian vandals, noting that despite the fact that Azerbaijan is actively conducting operations on mine clearance, building roads, "smart villages" and the necessary infrastructure.

Travelers also noted the tourism potential of the region, emphasizing the incredible beauty of Karabakh.

The purpose of the three-day visit to the liberated lands was to get acquainted with the consequences of Armenian vandalism. Travelers from different countries of Europe, the USA, and Canada witnessed the destruction committed there by Armenia.

To date, over 100 international travelers from nearly 25 countries have taken part in the trips and this is the fourth such trip that will last until September 10.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.

