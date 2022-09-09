Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions on state border in Kalbajar, Lachin

9 September 2022 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled the Azerbaijani military positions on the state border in liberated Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

Starting from the evening of 8 to 9 September morning, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various caliber arms, periodically subjected to fire Azerbaijani military positions in Kalbajar's Zivel and Lachin's Ahmadli and Hajilar settlements from their positions located in the Noravan settlement of Garakilsa [Sisian] region, Subatan settlement of Basarkechar [Gegharkunik] region and Gorus [Goris] region on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire. The previous truce violation was recorded on September 7-8 in the direction of Kalbajar and Tovuz districts.

Earlier, Ilham Aliyev stated that peace would come to the Caucasus based on the five principles Baku has recently proposed for normalizing relations with Armenia.

To recap, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met for the fourth time in Brussels on August 31 under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel to look into ways of expediting preparations for drafting a peace deal.

Along with other critical issues, the parties also thoroughly discussed humanitarian matters like demining, detainees, and the fate of missing people.

On September 8, guided by principles of humanism, Baku set free and sent back to Armenia five servicemen via the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

A relevant agreement was reached at the 31 August meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

---

