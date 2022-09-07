Armenia fires at civil construction excavator in Lachin [PHOTO]

7 September 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have fired at an excavator, owned by a civil company involved in road construction in Lachin, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Starting from 0810 to 1240 hours on September 7, units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently subjected to fire the Azerbaijani military positions in Lachin’s Ahmadli village from in Noravan settlement of Garakilsa (Sisian) region on the state border, the ministry said.

As a result of the shelling, the vehicle owned by a civil company involved in the construction of supply roads for the Azerbaijani military units in the area, was also exposed to fire. Although the company equipment was damaged, no one was injured as a result of the incident, it added.

The Azerbaijani troops have taken retaliatory actions in order to avoid additional provocations by the Armenian armed forces. The Azerbaijani military units have complete control over the operational situation, the statement reads.

“We inform that the military and political leadership of Armenia is fully responsible for the results of any conflict created on the state border,” the ministry added.

