Azerbaijani, Turkish military pilots conduct joint operational flights [PHOTO]

7 September 2022 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani and Turkish military pilots carried out operational flights as part of the TurAz Falcon - 2022 (TurAz Qartali) joint tactical drills in Azerbaijan on September 6, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the joint flight-tactical drills, the pilots also performed flights to examine the terrain under the drill's plan.

Prior to the flights, a briefing on the operation plan, weather conditions, and other technical difficulties were delivered.

The duties of avoiding the fictional enemy's air defense means by making deceptive maneuvers utilizing electronic warfare equipment and attacking the land-based targets were fulfilled in line with the plan.

The military pilots of both countries demonstrated excellent professionalism by successfully completing the assigned tasks, the ministry stressed.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

The two nations conducted a series of joint drills such as Indestructible Brotherhood, TurAz Falcon, and Three Brothers in previous years. The military personnel of the Azerbaijani army’s land, air, naval and special forces joined a number of military exercises and seminars in Turkiye.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum on the alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz