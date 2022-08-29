Azerbaijani mine action agency defuses about 400 mines, munitions on Aug 22-27 [PHOTO]

29 August 2022 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) defused 390 mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories from 22 to 27 August, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 240 anti-personnel, 69 anti-tank mines, and 81 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, the report added.

A 731-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

Despite the fact that about 21 months have passed since the 44-day war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the latter's land mines continue to endanger human lives in the liberated lands.

Armenia spared no effort to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

