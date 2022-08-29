Azerbaijani military police patrolling Lachin, Zabukh & Sus [VIDEO]

29 August 2022 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

The military police of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry have started patrolling the city of Lachin, the villages of Zabukh and Sus, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The military police are carrying out activities to ensure security in the indicated territories. The military police detachments carry out round-the-clock service at stationary and mobile posts in settlements and carry out access control and control over the observance of the daily routine by military personnel during service and combat duty.

At the checkpoints, patrols are carried out, facilities are guarded, equipment entering the territory is recorded, and activities are carried out in the direction of the movement of military vehicles and escort of convoys for their safety.

In addition, measures are being taken to search for mines and organize guard duty on the territory with the involvement of thoroughbred dogs specially trained in the cynological center operating under the military police.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz