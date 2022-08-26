Azerbaijan adds journalism to list of master's degree specialties

26 August 2022 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The "Journalism" specialization has been added to the list of the master's degree specialties in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the explanation to Resolution No. 327 of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the explanation, at present, in order to meet the need for specialists in the field of journalism with fundamental knowledge, skills and competencies in various fields, there has appeared a need for "Journalism" specialization for the master's degree.

Due to this, by the mentioned resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers the "Journalism" specialization was added to the list of master's degree specialties.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz