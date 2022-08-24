Kazakh president arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

24 August 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku on an official visit on August 24, Azernews reports.

Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2022. For over a third of a century, both states, regarded as locomotives of their regions, are making great strides in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

The key points that determine the level of relations include the "Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations", signed in 2005 in Baku. It was the first document of a strategic nature, which notes the deep roots of friendship and allied relations between the two nations.

Both post-Soviet countries openly support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity at all levels. A multi-vector and balanced foreign policy demonstrates resilience to modern challenges, including the geopolitical turbulence that has been observed in the world in recent months.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have a comprehensive contractual and legal framework that contains around 90 contracts of various types, such as interstate treaties, intergovernmental agreements, etc.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan regularly collaborate on a multilateral basis, through international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, OSCE, OIC, CICA, and TURKSOY.

Bilateral ties between the countries are based not only on political but also on economic relations. Azerbaijan today is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus.

According to Yevgeny Bolgert, Director-General of the Association of Freight Rail Carriers, the two countries have significant transit potential, as they are part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), which is part of the international transport and logistics infrastructure that connects China with Europe.

According to Bolgert, the total throughput of TITR is about 6 million tons per year, and this direction is also important for export shipments from Kazakhstan.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $332.2 million in 2021.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz