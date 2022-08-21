Azerbaijani migrants rescued off the coast of Italy
By Trend
A total of 59 migrants on a catamaran were rescued off the coast of the Italian Salento peninsula, Trend reports via Italian media.
The catamaran docked at the port of Santa Maria di Leuca around 6 a.m. local time.
Of the 59 migrants 2 were from Azerbaijan, 7 from Palestine, 7 from Syria, 18 from Iraq and 25 from Iran.
Rescued migrants will be temporarily placed in the Masseria Ghermi immigration center in Italy.
---
