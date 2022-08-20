German logistics company talks possible transit of its cargoes via Azerbaijan

20 August 2022 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Cargo transportation of the German Hellmann Worldwide Logistics company is 20,000 FEU containers per year, Director of Hellmann’s Azerbaijani Representative Office Kamran Habibov told Trend.

According to Habibov, most of these cargoes are intended for export from Europe to China.

"It’s possible that Hellmann's Azerbaijani representative office, against the backdrop of sanctions against Russia and the current realities, can redirect a significant part of these cargoes in transit through Azerbaijan both in the direction of Europe - China and China – Europe," he said.

"However, in order to ensure the uninterrupted transportation of cargo in such volume, we should not only modernize the railways of Azerbaijan but also expand the rolling stock of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC," Habibov noted.

For shippers, the speed of cargo transportation is also of great importance, the head of the representative office also said.

"Consignors are ready to overpay for the transportation of their goods if they are delivered to the customer on time, and in this case, the Azerbaijani side can greatly benefit both from the transit and from attracting a stable flow of goods to its territory," he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz