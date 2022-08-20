Emergencies Ministry colonel detained for leaking out obscene videos, pictures

20 August 2022 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

A preventive measure in the form of detention has been chosen in relation to the colonel who distributed footage on social media in connection with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Azernews reports via the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan is conducting an investigation in connection with photo and video footage circulated in a number of media outlets and social media regarding the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Thus, it was revealed that the assistant to the head of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel of the Internal Service Zaur Mirzayev, installed a hidden camera on his work computer using special software for video and photo shooting. Mirzayev, acting ultra vires, caused serious damage to the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, as well as the business reputation of the Ministry.

A criminal case was opened on this fact under articles 156.2.1 (violation of privacy), 242 (the illegal distribution of pornographic materials or objects) and 309.2 (abuse of official authority) of the Criminal Code.

Zaur Mirzayev was detained as a suspect on August 17.

