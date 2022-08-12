Azerbaijani army conducts engineering activities on territories recently taken under control [PHOTO/VIDEO]

12 August 2022 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army has conducted engineering activities on Mount Buzdux and numerous other dominant heights that have recently been cleared off illegal Armenian armed groups, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

“Units of the Azerbaijani army are carrying out engineering activities for the establishment of new positions and laying supply roads to specified positions on advantageous frontiers. Required measures for engineering support are being continued in the liberated territories and dominant peaks,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the service and combat activities of the Azerbaijan army units, stationed in the liberated lands, are well organized. The necessary measures are in the pipeline to maintain and improve the combat readiness of military troops serving round-the-clock in places with harsh weather conditions and tough terrains.

The Azerbaijani troops in specific combat positions are always prepared to thwart any provocation, the ministry stressed.

On August 3, the Azerbaijani army conducted Operation Revenge in response to the provocations of the illegal Armenian armed group located in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed. As a result, several strategic heights, including Mount Buzdux have been taken under control by the Azerbaijani military units.

In a similar vein, the Defense Ministry in a separate report on August 11 said that the remains of an Armenian military Mi-8 helicopter were discovered in the area of Khojavand’s Tugh village.

The remains were identified as belonging to an Armenian armed forces Mi-8 helicopter, which was shot down by the Azerbaijani air forces units together with its crew on October 18, 2020, in the direction of the Tugh village.

