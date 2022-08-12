Azerbaijan approves content of instructions on work endangering Shusha monuments

12 August 2022 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The content of written instructions on the restriction or suspension of works posing a danger to monuments in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city has been approved, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, this decision was made in compliance with Article 5.3 of the Law of Azerbaijan "On Azerbaijan’s cultural capital - Shusha city " to ensure the implementation of subparagraph 2.1.4 of Azerbaijani President’s Decree No. 1374 dated June 22, 2021 on the application of this law.

The decree has determined the content of the above-written instructions, measures to eliminate the danger posed to the monuments in Shusha, as well as the procedure and terms for their implementation.

Thus, a basis has been created for the application of the legal regulation established by the law and other normative legal acts of Azerbaijan within Shusha city.

