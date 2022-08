8 August 2022 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center have condemned the attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London, Trend reports.

“As Nizami Ganjavi International Center we are condemning the attack against the Azerbaijani embassy in London.

Any actions that endanger the life and health of members of diplomatic missions absolutely unacceptable,” reads the message.

