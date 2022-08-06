Attack by radical religious group on Azerbaijani embassy in UK requires thorough investigation - Kazakh MFA

6 August 2022 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The attack by a radical religious group on the Azerbaijani embassy in the UK requires a thorough investigation, Trend reports citing the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

"In connection with the attack of extremists on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in London on August 4 this year, we consider unacceptable any manifestation of violence against diplomatic missions and their personnel.

Such acts of violation of the foundations and norms of international law are subject to universal condemnation and require a thorough investigation in order to bring their organizers to justice.

We are confident in the resilience of the Azerbaijani people and express our readiness to provide all possible support in difficult situations for the fraternal state," the statement said.

