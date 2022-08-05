Security regime of Shusha City State Reserve conservation area approved

5 August 2022 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

The security regime of the Shusha City State Reserve conservation area has been approved, Azernews reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

This decision defines the security regime of the Shusha City State Reserve conservation area and ensures the implementation of legal regulation established by law and other regulatory legal acts of Azerbaijan within the conservation area of the reserve.

--

