Slain Azerbaijani soldier laid to rest in Shamkir [PHOTO]

4 August 2022 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

The body of Private Anar Kazimov, who died in an Armenian provocation on August 3, has been transported to his hometown for burial, Azernews reports.

In Shamkir city, Kazimov's body was handed over to his family and a farewell ceremony is currently underway for the slain Azerbaijani soldier.

Members of illegal Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, grossly violated the November 10, 2020, statement's provisions and committed a terrorist and sabotage act against the Azerbaijan Army Units on August 3. Serviceman Kazimov Anar Rustam became a martyr in the terrorist and sabotage act.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to seize the Girkhgiz peak, located on a mountain range covering the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, and establish new combat positions there.

As a result of the Revenge retaliatory operation conducted by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the Girkhgiz peak, including Saribaba and several advantageous high grounds along the Karabakh range of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains were taken under control. Currently, Azerbaijan Army Units are carrying out engineering work on the establishment of new positions and laying supply roads on advantageous frontiers.

--

