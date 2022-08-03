Azerbaijan launches counter-terrorist operation as Armenian army kills Azerbaijani soldier [UPDATE]

3 August 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has launched counter-terrorist operation following the death of its soldier as a result of Armenian shelling, Trend reports.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan launched a counter-terrorist operation in response to the death of Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Lachin direction by Armenian armed forces on the morning of August 3.

As a result of the military operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, an artillery battalion and one post of the Armenian armed formations were destroyed. There are dead and wounded among the Armenian servicemen.

