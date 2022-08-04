Azernews.Az

4 August 2022 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
Albanian-Udi Christian community visits ancient Albanian temple [PHOTO]

By Sabina Mammadli

Members of the Albanian-Udi Christian community have once again visited the ancient Albanian temple in Khojavand's Hadrut village in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, they also viewed the Aghach church located in the village of Chinarli.

The Albanian Udins still perform their religious rituals, lit candles, and read prayers at these churches, dating back to the X-XII centuries.

Albanian churches are registered by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture as historical and architectural monuments.

--

