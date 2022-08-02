Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss post-war developments in South Caucasus

2 August 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried had a telephone conversation, Azernews reports, referring to the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports.

The parties exchanged views on the current state of the process of post-conflict normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the implementation of tripartite statements signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia, as well as statements following bilateral meetings between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, mediated by President of the European Union Charles Michel, the report adds.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov brought to the attention of the opposite side the well-known position of Azerbaijan regarding the need to ensure peace and progress in the region, including the opening of transport and communications, the delimitation of the border between the two states, the need to start work on a future peace treaty.

The minister noted the importance of full fulfillment of the obligations of the parties. In this regard, it was emphasized that, contrary to the obligations arising from the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, the Armenian armed formations were not completely withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, and the inadmissibility of this was noted.

During the telephone conversation, the next steps in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, issues on the regional agenda, as well as other topics of mutual interest were discussed, the report concludes.

