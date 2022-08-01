Azerbaijani servicemen accomplish military course in Türkiye [PHOTO]

1 August 2022 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A group of Azerbaijani servicemen participated in the AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle operating courses within the framework of the cooperation agreement on military education, signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the Turkish Baykar Defense Industry Company at the Chorlu Flight Training Center held the next graduation ceremony of the courses in Tekirdagh city.

Head of the center Halil Akar welcomed the participants of the ceremony with his opening speech, gave detailed information about the training center, and conveyed his sincere wishes to the graduates.

In the end, military personnel who successfully completed the course in various specialties were presented with certificates and gifts, and a photo was taken.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defense cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Türkiye's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz