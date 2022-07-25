Azerbaijani army conscript goes missing in Kalbajar

25 July 2022 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

A soldier of the Azerbaijani army serving in Kalbajar District on the border with Armenia has gone missing, Azernews reports with reference to the Defense Ministry.

The incident was registered on 23 July when a conscript soldier of the Azerbaijani army, Hamiz Ibayev, went missing in the Kalbajar section of the state border, according to the report.

The report says that relevant measures are being taken to find the soldier, adding that the issue is currently being investigated.

