State Border Service seizes over 95 kg of drugs on state border with Iran [PHOTO]

The Azerbaijani State Border Service seized 95.7 kg of drugs and psychotropic pills on the border with Iran, Azernews reports, citing the service.

Members of a criminal group involved in drug smuggling were apprehended as a result of a successful operation carried out by the investigative bodies of the State Border Service.

On July 21, four parcels hidden by unidentified individuals were discovered in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment's border post located near the Jabrayil region's Mehdili village.

The area, where the packages were discovered, was immediately cordoned off, prospective transit routes were taken under control and the service of additional border guards was arranged in that direction. At around 2000 hours, border guards apprehended four suspects, who attempted to leave the scene by removing the packages.

When the identities of the suspects were checked, it surfaced that they are overtime military personnel of the State Border Service, who were involved in demining of border areas liberated from the Armenian occupation.

As a result of urgent operational measures, 95.7 kg of drugs (87 kg 700 grams of marijuana, 7 kg 600 grams of heroin, 400 grams of methamphetamine), as well as psychotropic pills (1,980 Methadone-40 and 12,456 Pregabalin-150 pills) were seized from Barda resident Khalili Hikmat (24), who was the organizer of the crime.

The Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office and the State Border Service are taking the appropriate operational and investigative measures to identify and prosecute other participants in the crime.

