21 July 2022 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has appointed Rovshan Najaf as president of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Azernews reports.

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.

Rovshan Najaf has been relieved of the post of SOCAR's first vice-president by another presidential order.

