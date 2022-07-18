Baku, Berlin discuss regional situation, energy security issues [PHOTO]

18 July 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Vice President of the German Bundestag Katrin Göring-Eckardt discussed the regional situation and energy security issues on July 18, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Bayramov emphasized the need for boosting Azerbaijani-German bilateral ties that mark their 30th anniversary in 2022, as well as inter-parliamentary collaboration, recalling with delight his March visit to Germany and the discussions he had there.

During the meeting, the sides discussed perspectives on bilateral and regional concerns, as well as the situation in Ukraine and its environs, as well as energy security challenges. The activities and possibilities of Azerbaijan in the fields of energy security, energy resource export to Europe, and alternative energy resource development were covered.

Moreover, the guest was also briefed about the post-conflict regional situation following Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war with Armenia, the country’s peace-building efforts, reconstruction activities, as well as "green energy" projects on its liberated territories.

The officials discussed humanitarian and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

It was earlier reported that in addition to formal meetings, Göring-Eckardt is expected to hold discussions with civil society, journalists, and human rights advocates as part of her visit.

