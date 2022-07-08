Azerbaijan, Hungary eye medical co-op

8 July 2022 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Viktor Szederkenyi discussed bilateral medical cooperation at a meeting held at the ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Musayev stressed the fruitful relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the health and social protection sectors, noting the successful cooperation in medical science.

"Scientists and medical specialists of both countries regularly participate in conferences and symposiums held in the field of medical science in Azerbaijan and Hungary," he said.

Emphasizing the dynamic development of relations in the pharmaceutical industry, the minister noted that some medical institutions in Azerbaijan are equipped with high-quality Hungarian-made medical devices.

"Besides, most of the glucometers and reagents distributed to patients under the State Program to Combat Diabetes Mellitus are high-quality Hungarian-made devices," he added.

Furthermore, Musayev expressed hope for the further successful development of the cooperation.

In turn, Szederkenyi recalled that in 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the sphere of healthcare and medical science was signed between the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary.

The ambassador also noted that new opportunities have been created for interaction in the field of medical education.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science, and the proposals of the Hungarian side on technology in the field of oncology, as well as other issues.

Hungary recognized Azerbaijan's independence on December 26, 1991. The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

Over the past years, the two countries have enjoyed fruitful cooperation which has deep historical and cultural roots.

In 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary was $35.1 million, with exports totaling $1.7 million and imports totaling $33.3 million.

