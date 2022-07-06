Azerbaijan's Karabakh can play important role in renewable energy sector - former Bosnia and Herzegovina PM

6 July 2022 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Karabakh can play an important role in the renewable energy sector, the former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Lagumdzija told Trend.

Lagumdzija noted that restoration and construction work in Karabakh, which was occupied by Armenia for many years, is being carried out at a rapid pace.

According to the ex-premier, Karabakh has great potential in the energy sector, which is important both for Azerbaijan and other countries of the world.

"Karabakh has huge potential in many areas. Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring energy security. Karabakh can also play an important role in energy security," he added.

