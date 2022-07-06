Foreign minister receives German researcher of Azerbaijani history [PHOTO]

6 July 2022 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

On July 5, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Associate Professor of German University of Giessen, historian Michael Reinhard Hess, who studies Azerbaijan’s history, Azernews reports, per the ministry.

During the meeting, the German academician presented his book, titled “Shusha's heritage. History and development path of the cultural capital of Azerbaijan” to the Azerbaijani foreign minister.

The historian stated that the book is aimed at familiarizing readers with Karabakh, as well as Shusha’s rich heritage in Azerbaijan's history of literature and culture.

According to him, the book will be a valuable source for people conducting a scientific study on Azerbaijan.

Bayramov expressed gratitude to the author for the book, emphasizing its importance of studying the history of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. The minister also emphasized the need for similar studies by foreign professionals and scientists. He stressed the need for future translations of the book, which was initially published in German, into other foreign languages.

Moreover, Bayramov wished German historian Michael Hess well in his future endeavors.

Michael Reinhard Hess has written over 130 scientific papers. He is also a translator of Turkic-language classical eastern poetry. The researcher is the author of various works on Azerbaijan. The work (Die Sprache des Menschengottes Untersuchungen zu Imadäd-Din Näsimis (fl. ca. 1400) türkischem Divan) on the Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi's legacy is the most notable of them.

In addition, another book by Hess is called "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan (Panzer im Paradies: Der Berg-Karabakh-Konflikt zwischen Armenien und Aserbaidschan)", which was written in 2016, following the April battles with Armenia.

Currently, Michael Reinhard Hess works at the Department of Turkology at Freie Universität Berlin and Giessen City University (Justus-Liebig-Universität). He speaks Azerbaijani, Ottoman, Uzbek, Bashkir and Tatar languages.

---

