Azerbaijani army's engineering troops hold training-methodological sessions [PHOTO/VIDEO]

The Azerbaijani army’s engineering troops have conducted training-methodological sessions under the approved annual plan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The sessions were designed to improve the knowledge and abilities of officers in engineer units, according to the ministry.

The seminars highlighted the work done by the Engineering Troops to clear mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated regions and enhance road infrastructure, as well as the roles of servicemen in the effective completion of other tasks in this field.

The military personnel was shown new anti-mine protective sapper suits, mine detectors, and samples of non-explosive anti-personnel and anti-tank technical obstacles, according to the class schedule.

Individual and mechanical mine detectors were used at the training bases, and the rules for their usage were explained to the sappers.

The primary aim of the training-methodological sessions is to improve officers' practical abilities in the engineering specialty, the report underlined.

Along with the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), the Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units have been involved in the demining activities of the liberated lands from Armenian-planted mines, as well as unexploded ordnances.

The major efforts in the liberated regions are targeted toward demining settlements, agricultural plots, highways, and infrastructural facilities.

Azerbaijan's engineer and sapper units had previously been supplied with MEMATT (Mechanical Demining Supply) equipment manufactured by Turkey's ASFAT company, which is part of the Turkish National Defense Ministry. The equipment is extremely effective in clearing mines and unexploded ordnance from settlements and arable lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

