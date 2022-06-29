Fire in central Baku extinguished [VIDEO]

29 June 2022 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Fire breaks out in Nasimi district of Baku near Winter Park, the Emergencies Ministry told Azernews.

Fire departments of the State Fire Protection under the Emergencies Ministry were involved in the scene.

During the evaluation of the operational conditions, it was determined that the fire occurred at the construction site. According to preliminary data, construction materials burned down on an area of about 100 square meters.

The fire was extinguished by the fire brigades.

---

