29 June 2022 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decreed to grant Alla Vazirova a personal presidential pension, Azernews reports.

Under the presidential order, she is awarded for her long-term fruitful activity in Azerbaijan's education sector.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with resolving issues stemming from the order.

