Azerbaijani servicemen briefed on Anatolian Eagle- 2022 int’l drills in Turkiye [PHOTO]

17 June 2022 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani servicemen have attended a briefing on preparations for the Anatolian Eagle-2022 international drills slated to take place in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

The briefing on the Anatolian Eagle-2022 international flight-tactical drills, which is organized with the participation of servicemen of various countries, was held at the airbase in Konya, Turkiye.

First, participants were provided with extensive information on the design and location of the exercises, as well as the preparational procedure and the tasks to be completed in phases.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Air Force pilots, as well as jets, will represent the country in the international drills.

On June 16, the Naval Forces' headquarters hosted a planning conference for the international Sea Cup competition, which will be conducted in Azerbaijan's territorial waters as part of the International Army Games - 2022, the Defense Ministry said in a separate report.

The meeting, which included representatives from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Iran, examined concerns and forthcoming work linked to the Sea Cup competition. The training facility, where the contest will be held, was then inspected.

The Sea Cup competition is set to take place in August.

The Azerbaijani seamen ranked fourth in the Sea Cup contest held as part of the International Army Games-2021 in Iran’s port city of Enzeli (Anzali) last year.

As a result of the contest, the Iranian team ranked first (38 points), which was followed by Russian (36 points) and Kazakh servicemen (34 points) on the list.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, and Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, the team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

