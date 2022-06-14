Azerbaijan allocates funding for construction of highway in Gabala

14 June 2022 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed the construction of the Aghdash-Zaraghan (40 km)-Boyuk Pirali-Kichik Pirali-Khirkhatala-Jigatelli-Hamzali highway in Gabala region.

In accordance with subparagraph 1.26.9 'Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments (investment expenditures) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022', the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 12.7 million manat ($7.47 million) for the reconstruction of the Aghdash-Zaraghan (40 km)-Boyuk Pirali-Kichik Pirali-Khirkhatala-Jigatelli-Hamzali highway, linking five settlements with a population of 7,000 people.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance was tasked with allocating relevant funds, whereas the Cabinet of Ministers – with resolving issues stemming from the order.

