UN General Assembly president visits Azerbaijan

13 June 2022 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Abdulla Shahid is visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As a part of his visit, Shahid attended the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix that took place in Baku on June 10-12.

“While in Baku, had an opportunity to attend the Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP 2022. Sports like F1 have the ability to bring people together, providing integration & inclusion, promoting sustainable development, peace and tolerance,” Shahid tweeted.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev met with Shahid during the former’s visit to the United States.

“Pleased to meet with Abdulla Shahid President of UN General Assembly and underlined that Azerbaijan is staunch supporter of multilateral diplomacy and further synchronization of UNGA and Non-Alignment Movement agenda, as currently Azerbaijan chairs NAM,” Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter account.

---

