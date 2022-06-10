Azerbaijani president inaugurates new substation & Digital Network General Management Center [PHOTO]

10 June 2022 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President of Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated a new 110/35/10 kV power substation and Digital Network General Management Center of Azarishig OJSC, Azernews reports per Azartac.

Chairman of Azarishig OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the president of the conditions available at the new substation and the management center.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the Digital Network General Management Center of Azarishig OJSC.

