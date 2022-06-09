Azerbaijan to carry out research for construction of astronomical station in Kalbajar

9 June 2022 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Project for the construction of an astronomical station in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district [liberated from Armenian occupation] has been approved by country’s Cabinet of Ministers, Executive Director of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), Professor Nariman Ismayilov said in response to Trend’s request.

"First, research will be carried out to clarify the location of the astronomical station, since a special climatic zone must be chosen for this," he said.

