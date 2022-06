8 June 2022 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani servicemen are attending the Efes-2022 multinational drills in the Turkish city of Izmir, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

In an embedded video clip, Azerbaijani and North Macedonian service members are shown speaking about the military drills underway.

--

