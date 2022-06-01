Azerbaijani parliament approves new fines in first reading

1 June 2022 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan, envisioning new fines for violation of the law on the procedure of using the right of legislative initiative of citizens of Azerbaijan, was discussed at the parliament meeting held on May 31, Trend reports.

The amendment envisioned adding a new article 179-1 to the code, according to which officials will be fined from 500 manat ($294.1) to 800 manat ($470.6), legal entities - from 1,500 manat ($882.3) to 2,000 manat ($1,176) for the participation of state bodies, municipal institutions and legal entities, regardless of the form of ownership in the collection of signatures in support of the bill (decision) prepared in the exercise of the right of legislative initiative of Azerbaijani citizens and proposed for discussion by the parliament.

Individuals will be fined from 200 manat ($117.6) to 400 manat ($235.3), officials - from 1,000 manat ($588.2) to 1,500 manat ($882.3), legal entities - from 4,000 manat ($2,352) to 6,000 manat ($3,529) for the use of funds from foreign countries, organizations, foreign legal entities, foreigners or stateless persons, and legal entities, founders of which are foreign countries, to finance the process of collecting signatures in connection with the exercise of the right of legislative initiative of citizens of Azerbaijan and other measures envisioned by the law "On the procedure for exercising the right of legislative initiative of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The amendment also envisioned adding the new article 161-1 to the Criminal Code, persons coercing, preventing, or incentivizing the citizens in any form to collect signatures in support of a bill (decision) prepared as a legislative initiative and proposed for submission to the discussion of the parliament will be fined in the amount of 1,500 manat ($882.3) to 2,500 manat ($1,470) or will be required to perform community service for a period of 240 to 300 hours.

After the discussions, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

