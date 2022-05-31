Azerbaijan's Independence Day marked in Switzerland [PHOTO]

31 May 2022 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

An event was held in Switzerland to mark the Independence Day of Azerbaijan and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov's tweet.

The ambassador underlined that small but important countries should be closer to each other to cope with new global challenges.

"Mayor of Bern H. E. Alec von Graffenried and me agreed on it in our speeches in an event dedicated to the Day of Independence of Azerbaijan and 30 anniversary of establishing the Azerbaijani-Switzerland diplomatic relations," he wrote.

Isgandarov noted that a concert program was held within the framework of the event, in which the Karabakh (Garabag) mugham group, led by world-famous Azerbaijani singer Mansum Ibrahimov, and violinist Jeyla Seyidova took part.

"Another trend in world policy was demonstrated in the concert program: culture is uniting people, making their souls closer to each other. This was perfectly performed by mugham team Karabakh, led by world-famous Mansum Ibragimov, and young angel Jeyla Seyidova with her magical violin," he further added.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic fields. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $457.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5 million and imports for $184.7 million.

