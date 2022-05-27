Azerbaijan, Norway discuss normalization processes in South Caucasus [PHOTO]

27 May 2022 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and experts from the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI) discussed normalization processes in the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, Foreign Ministry has reported.

The discussion took place during Rzayev’s working visit to Norway from May 23-25.

Within the framework of the visit, the Azerbaijani official met with Secretary to the Norwegian Foreign Minister Eivind Vad Petersson, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of Norwegian Parliament (Storting) Ine Eriksen Soreide, Head of the Norwegian Parliament Delegation to Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Ingjerd Schou and Vice President of Norwegian Equinor Energy company Gustavo Baquero.

The parties discussed the possibility of a joint celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Norway and exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

Further, initiatives aimed at strengthening the regular dialogue between Foreign Ministries and parliaments of the two countries, as well as initiatives aimed at establishing regional cooperation also were discussed.

The sides also eyed the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period, as well as current international and regional topics.

A concert by Isfar Sarabski's jazz trio and a diplomatic reception was held at the Litteraturhuset (Literary House) center in Oslo as part of the visit on the occasion of Independence Day of Azerbaijan, also the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Norway.

Azerbaijan and Norway are cooperating in various sectors of the economy, especially oil and gas.

Thus, Azerbaijan's State Oil Company and Norway's Equionor are cooperating in Azerbaijan in developing the Karabakh field and organizing exploration and production in the promising areas Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara.

The companies also have a stake in the Azeri-Chirag and Deepwater Guneshli (ACG) oil field development project. In May 2018, SOCAR Karabakh and Equinor signed a Risk Services Agreement for the development of the Karabakh oil field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Under the agreement, the companies have equal shares.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Norway amounted to $69.7 million from January to October 2021. In addition, the trade amounted to $62.3 million between the two countries in 2020.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz