Turkic World project - very important and valuable media platform that to benefit region and world, Turkish president’s senior advisor says

25 May 2022 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Senior Advisor to Turkish President Yalcin Topcu expressed gratitude to the team of Turkic World media platform on behalf of Turkic peoples and on his own behalf on the occasion of the first anniversary of creation of the digital media platform, Trend reports.

"It is important for us that everyone accurately and timely learns about the processes taking place in the Turkic world, so that the Turkic peoples convey their voice to the world community," Topcu said.

"I am sure that this important project will open the way to great and significant effort for the prosperity of Turkic countries. The activities of this team are very valuable to us,” Topcu said.

“The 300 million Turkic people, live in a very important geography. In unity, our peoples will live in peace and make a serious contribution to peace. We sincerely support every step taken for the unity of the Turkic world," Topcu noted.

“The creation of unity in the Turkic world contributes to peace and tranquility in the region,” he added.

Topcu also added that the political processes taking place in the world at present time necessitate the unity of Turkic states in all spheres.

Turkic.World, the first joint media platform of Turkic-speaking countries, is marking its first anniversary. The media platform was launched in 2021 as a result of the cooperation between Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group of Turkey with the support of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev.

Uzbekistan’s UzA National News Agency, Kazakhstan’s Kazinform JSC, Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar National News Agency and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry have already joined the platform. The platform is available in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Uzbek and Turkmen languages.

The professional growth and expansion of the activities of the Azerbaijani media in accordance with advanced international standards became possible namely thanks to the care and attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The TurkicWorld media platform being the result of the development of the Azerbaijani media market was presented last year in Istanbul at the Turkic Council's Media Forum and was also the official media partner of 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD).

Besides, Turkic.World is the official media partner of the TEKNOFEST 2022 International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival.

--